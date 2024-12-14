Newport register fourth successive draw after stalemate at Colchester

Colchester played out a goalless stalemate with visitors Newport who registered a fourth successive draw in Sky Bet League Two.

Colchester dominated the first half with Jack Payne’s swerving effort pushed over by Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend and Owura Edwards firing into the side-netting.

Mandela Egbo’s shot flashed past the far upright for the hosts, who had a big penalty appeal turned down when Joe Thomas appeared to handle Samson Tovide’s attempted pass in the area.

Newport defender Shane McLoughlin nodded Tom Flanagan’s far-post header off the line and the only time the visitors threatened before half-time was when Colchester goalkeeper Matt Macey saved at his near post from centre-back Matthew Baker from a free-kick.

But the Exiles improved in the second half and Macey saved Michael Spellman’s shot just a minute after the break.

Colchester went close again midway through the second half when Tovide pounced on an under-hit pass in the Newport area, but Townsend grabbed the ball away from under his nose as the spoils were shared.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

