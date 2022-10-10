Newport sack manager James Rowberry after poor start to season

Newport have sacked manager James Rowberry after a miserable start to their Sky Bet League Two campaign.

Newport have lost eight games this season and are 18th in the division, with their latest defeat a 1-0 reversal at home to struggling Rochdale.

“Newport County AFC has today parted company with first-team manager James Rowberry and assistant manager Carl Serrant,” the Welsh club said in a statement.

“The board of directors has reluctantly taken the decision to relieve James and Carl of their duties.

“The board wishes to place on record its sincere thanks to James for his work, passion, and commitment since joining the club last October, and to Carl for his efforts since his appointment in February of this year.”

County sporting director Darren Kelly will take charge for Saturday’s trip to Crawley.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

