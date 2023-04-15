Newport seal League Two survival to increase relegation worries for Hartlepool

Newport secured their League Two status for another year and put a dent in Hartlepool’s survival hopes with a comfortable 2-0 win at Rodney Parade.

First-half strikes from Omar Bogle and Mickey Demetriou earned the hosts all three points after a dominant display.

Bogle hooked in his 14th goal of the season to give his side a deserved lead in the 17th minute after Cameron Norman had flicked on Demetriou’s long throw.

And, after Bogle, Will Evans and Charlie McNeill had all gone close to extending the lead, Demetriou slotted in a second a minute before half-time from a Declan Drysdale cross.

Hartlepool failed to register a single shot in the first half and barely threatened after the break either.

The defeat ended an eight-game unbeaten run for John Askey’s side and saw them drop back into the relegation zone with four games left to play.

They are now two points below Crawley, whom they host at Victoria Park next Saturday. Newport climb to 17th place.

