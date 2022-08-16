Newport suffer 3-2 reverse at home to leaders Salford

Newport suffered a third-straight League Two defeat as leaders Salford kept up their impressive early-season form with a narrow 3-2 victory at Rodney Parade.

The visitors dominated the first half with 75 per cent possession but had to wait until the 54th minute to take the lead when Luke Bolton’s long-range effort found the bottom corner.

They doubled their advantage just three minutes later when Bolton’s cross-shot was turned into his own net by Exiles defender Cameron Norman.

The hosts showed their battling qualities to force their way back into the contest with two scrappy close-range goals in three frantic minutes, 10 minutes after the break.

First midfielder Scot Bennett scrambled the ball home from a corner and then striker Omar Bogle bundled in an equaliser following a free-kick into the box.

The home fans scented an unlikely victory, but it was the visitors who took home all three points when substitute Ryan Leak headed past Nick Townsend from Elliot Watt’s corner with seven minutes left on the clock to leave Newport second-bottom.

