Newport suffer away loss at relegation haunted Grimsby

Grimsby strengthened their Sky Bet League Two survival bid with an important 1-0 victory over Newport at Blundell Park.

Danny Rose netted the winner shortly after the half-hour mark as the Mariners moved five points above the relegation zone, consigning Newport to a fourth successive defeat in the process.

Grimsby settled quickest as Charles Vernam and Kieran Green set their sights from the edge of the penalty area in the opening stages.

At the other end, Offrande Zanzala headed a decent chance wide after meeting a left-footed delivery from team-mate Adam Lewis.

Rose made the decisive breakthrough in the 33rd minute after combining with Vernam, who sent a half-volley over soon after the restart as Grimsby pushed for an all-important second goal in their ongoing battle against relegation.

Donovan Wilson came closest to grabbing it but the striker was, somehow, denied three times in quick succession by Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

