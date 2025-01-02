Newport suffer home defeat against promotion-chasing Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon climbed back into second place in League Two with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Newport thanks to second-half goals from Josh Kelly and Romaine Sawyers.

Struggling County are 18th and only six points above the relegation zone after a third straight defeat on a night when they failed to make their first-half dominance count.

Nelson Jardim’s men created six decent chances in the first 45 minutes but could not find a way past Dons goalkeeper Owen Goodman.

He twice denied Michael Spellman, before Bobby Kamwa fired wide.

Kyle Hudlin then missed the target, while Goodman also frustrated Kai Whitmore and Spellman again.

But it took a superb save by Jacob Carney at the other end to keep a Matty Stevens curler out of the top corner.

Three minutes after the break, Kelly punished the hosts’ profligacy with a fine drilled finish.

And he turned provider for the crucial second from substitute Sawyers after 77 minutes.

A stoppage-time strike by fellow sub Oliver Greaves was little consolation for the Exiles.

