Newport target another cup upset as Derby County visit Rodney Parade

Newport will be eyeing another FA Cup shock when they host Sky Bet League One Derby on Sunday.

The Exiles have beaten Leeds and Leicester and taken Tottenham to a replay in recent years and they will be eyeing a spot in the third round.

Boss Graham Coughlan will check on Adam Lewis after he limped out of the midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat to MK Dons with an ankle injury.

Coughlan made four changes for that game and could return to his strongest line-up for the visit of the Rams.

Derby are expected to go to full strength for their visit to south Wales.

Boss Paul Warne could stick with his usual League One line-up, having made a raft of changes for his side’s first-round replay win over Torquay.

Tom Barkhuizen will be pushing for a start after he came off the bench at Portsmouth last week following a spell out with a hamstring injury.

Jason Knight (ankle) will be assessed, while Curtis Davies and James Chester are expected to remain sidelined.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

