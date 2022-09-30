Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Newport waiting on Thierry Nevers fitness for Leyton Orient clash

30 Sep 2022 1 minute read
Background picture by Pwimageglow (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Newport are hoping on-loan West Ham forward Thierry Nevers can prove his fitness for the trip to London to take on league leaders Leyton Orient.

Nevers sustained a back problem in training on Wednesday and will be monitored by boss James Rowberry.

Attacking midfielder Aaron Wildig is hoping to be back in contention after recovering from a groin injury.

Skipper Matty Dolan hurt his ankle in the recent home EFL Trophy defeat to Forest Green and will miss his second match.

Leyton Orient pair Tom James and Rob Hunt could return to contention for the hosts.

James missed last week’s win at Barrow due to a calf strain, while fellow defender Hunt had targeted a return this weekend after missing four matches through injury.

Midfielder Ant Georgiou (hamstring), defender Adam Thompson and QPR loanee Stephen Duke-McKenna are still out.

Richie Wellens’ unbeaten table-toppers are bidding for a 10th win from their first 11 league games.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.