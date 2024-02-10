Newport’s first-half blitz secures a comfortable win at Walsall

Newport blew Walsall away in the first half as a 3-0 win earned the in-form Exiles a fourth straight Sky Bet League Two victory.

The game was over after 38 minutes as Bryn Morris’s early effort, Will Evans’ 21st goal of the season and Harry Charsley’s header took County 11th, four points off the play-offs.

Newport led inside four minutes as one-time Walsall loanee Morris’s 20-yard strike took a nick amid a crowded goalmouth to wrong-foot Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans.

Josh Gordon steered over a great near-post chance to equalise before Newport added a second after 15 minutes when top-scorer Evans raced into the area to curl the ball into the top corner.

Walsall had chances to get back into it but Mo Faal blazed their best opening wildly wide when one-on-one with goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

Newport killed the contest before half-time as Adam Lewis’s long throw was flicked on and Charsley looped home a header.

The second half was a non-event but Walsall’s misery was completed four minutes from time when keeper Evans was sent off for handling outside his area.

