Newport’s stunning fightback sees off Forest Green

Newport produced a superb second-half fightback to recover from 2-0 to beat 10-man Forest Green 4-2 at Rodney Parade.

An early own goal from Ryan Delaney and a second from Matty Stevens in the 33rd minute put Troy Deeney’s men in control.

But a second yellow card for midfielder Callum Jones six minutes after the restart proved costly for the visitors.

Two goals from Exiles top scorer Will Evans – his 15th and 16th of the season – levelled before Lewis Payne scored a sublime third in the 69th minute with a dipping volley from Bryn Morris’ cross.

Delaney made amends for his early gift as he added a fourth to make sure of the win five minutes from time.

The remarkable reversal of fortune meant County enjoyed a first Boxing Day win since 2014 and completed a first ever English Football League double over Rovers.

Victory moved Graham Coughlan’s men 12 points clear of the League Two drop zone and 13 above Forest Green, who dropped to the bottom of the table.

