Nigel Owens jumps to defence of young rugby player who was told he is too ‘big’

Nigel Owens has jumped to the defence of a young rugby player who was told he is too “big”.

The Welsh rugby ref and media personality responded to a viral post from Mark Pugsley, who was told that his son Alfie shouldn’t play in the under 12s and that he isn’t “healthy”.

Mark said he has to “remove a post from Facebook as an idiot commented” about Alfie, adding if “only people knew how hard he works to get fitter and how low his confidence has been”.

Nigel responded with warm words of encouragement for Alfie, telling him to “keep enjoying the rugby”, to “keep smiling” and that he is “doing well”.

He also promised to ref one of Alfie’s games in the future.

Had to remove a post from Facebook as an idiot commented saying my boy is to "big" to play under 12s and isn't healthy. If only people knew how hard he works to get fitter and how low his confidence has been. Don't worry Alfie I'll always be your biggest fan. pic.twitter.com/cDkA9BQOG8 — Mark Pugsley (@Puggster) January 23, 2022

