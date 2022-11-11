No fresh injury woes as Swansea take on struggling Huddersfield
Swansea boss Russell Martin has no fresh injury concerns for the trip to struggling Huddersfield on Saturday.
Wales midfielder Joe Allen will again be absent with a hamstring problem that he hopes will recover in time for the World Cup in Qatar.
Ollie Cooper could be restored to the midfield after dropping to the bench for the 2-2 draw at Birmingham on Wednesday.
Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson are also in with a shout as Martin considers his options up front.
Bottom-placed Huddersfield have received a twin boost ahead of the game.
Tom Lees returns after missing three games through Covid-19, while David Kasumu is available again after a one-match ban.
But Etienne Camara has failed to shake off a hip problem in time.
The Terriers’ lengthy injury list still includes Jonathan Hogg, Matty Pearson, Tyreece Simpson, Pat Jones, Tino Anjorin, Ollie Turton and Yuta Nakayama.
