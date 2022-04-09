No safety concerns for Wales over World Cup game in Kazakhstan

Gemma Grainger says Wales have no safety concerns over continuing their Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign in Kazakhstan.

Wales withdrew from an under-17 tournament in Armenia last month due to Russia’s war with Ukraine in the region.

But Grainger’s World Cup hopefuls will make the 3,000-mile trip to the Kazakhstan capital Nur-Sultan on Tuesday, with their chartered plane avoiding the regular flight path over Russia.

“This has been very much a consideration for us and the association has carried out all the essential risk assessments,” said Wales manager Grainger.

“The support we get means we get to travel as good as any other sports team in the world.

“That allows me and the players to completely focus on the game. We’re happy with the safety considerations.”

Slovenia

Wales’ 2-1 home defeat to unbeaten group leaders France on Friday saw them lose second spot to Slovenia, who were 2-0 winners in Kazakhstan.

Slovenia, who visit France on Tuesday, are one point above Wales having played a game more.

Wales host Slovenia on September 6 in their final group game when a World Cup play-off spot is likely to be decided.

Grainger said: “The way the fixtures fall there was a chance that was going to happen (lose second place).

“But if I’m honest I haven’t looked at that table the whole time. I know what we need to do.

“The most important thing is that second spot in September, and our only focus is on the last three games and how we finish the campaign.”

