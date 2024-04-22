Northamptonshire’s hopes of beating Glamorgan dashed by weather as match drawn

Northamptonshire’s hopes of pressing home their sizeable advantage to complete victory against Glamorgan were dashed by the weather on the final day as their County Championship match at Wantage Road was drawn.

Northamptonshire needed to take seven wickets on Monday after reducing Glamorgan to 104 for three on Sunday, the visitors still trailing by 230 runs.

The hosts had posted a mammoth 605 for six in their first innings before declaring.

But heavy overnight rain and constant drizzle throughout the morning prevented play from resuming and umpires Sue Redfern and Graham Lloyd finally called the game off shortly after 4pm.

