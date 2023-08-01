Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler joins Cardiff on season-long loan

Cardiff have made their sixth signing of the summer with Josh Bowler joining on loan from Nottingham Forest for the 2023-24 campaign.

Winger Bowler spent last season on loan at Olympiakos in Greece and at Blackpool in the Sky Bet Championship.

“I’ve played in the Championship quite a lot,” Bowler, 24, told the official Cardiff website.

“This season for me is about getting minutes and showing everyone at Cardiff City what I can do and hopefully taking them to the promised land (Premier League).

“With the squad we have and with the additions we’ve made, that’s what we have to aim for.”

Cardiff manager Erol Bulut said: “Two years ago, Josh was one of the best wingers in the Championship.

“We’re excited he’s here. He’s a good worker, with a great left foot, who will bring goals and assists to our side.”

Despite being under an EFL transfer embargo that prevents them paying fees for players, Cardiff had already signed Aaron Ramsey, Dimitrios Goutas, Ike Ugbo, Karlan Grant and Yakou Meite before getting Bowler on board ahead of Sunday’s opening game at Leeds.

