Notts County boss concedes National League title race to Wrexham

Notts County manager Luke Williams has conceded the National League title race to Wrexham with seven games still remaining in the season.

The two sides are set to meet in a much-anticipated clash at the Racecourse Ground next month, but with Wrexham three points clear at the top of the table and with a game in hand the Magpies boss told BBC Radio Nottingham the title race was “over”.

Wrexham have won eight of their last 10 league games after last Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Bromley, while County have dropped points in three of the last five, including a costly home defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge and last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Barnet.

Williams said: “The title race is not realistic any more for us. Even if we win there, we still can’t close the gap enough for it to be realistic.”

“We just have to focus on making sure that we perform so brilliantly that we protect our mentality and that we don’t feel sorry for ourselves,” he added.

“We are preparing to make sure we win the rest of our fixtures and see what happens after that. In football, something can change out of the blue but I am talking about, realistically, what I think.

“I am not going to concentrate on this one goal [automatic promotion] which can be taken away even if we are incredible.

“We just have to focus now on making sure that we have no sulking, no victim mentality, and that we play ferocious and make the best possible performances we can.”

The Magpies are currently 23 points ahead of third-placed Woking and although Williams believes the Magpies will have to try and return to the English Football League via the play-offs, he said he would ensure they continue to play well in the remaining fixtures.

