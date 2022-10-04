Sport
Macaulay Langstaff struck his 15th goal of the season after 13 minutes, from a well-worked free-kick, to give Luke Williams’ side the lead.
Notts County knock Wrexham off top spot first half goal
Wrexham dangerman Paul Mullin fired over from tight angle just before the break, and James Jones’ second-half effort was ruled out for offside.
Cedwyn Scott nearly gave County breathing space but his shot was well saved by a sprawling Mark Howard.
