Sport

Notts County knock Wrexham off top spot first half goal

04 Oct 2022 1 minute read
Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Background picture by Markbarnes (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Notts County took top spot in the Vanarama National League from Wrexham with a 1-0 victory in their top-of-the-table clash at Meadow Lane.

Macaulay Langstaff struck his 15th goal of the season after 13 minutes, from a well-worked free-kick, to give Luke Williams’ side the lead.

Wrexham dangerman Paul Mullin fired over from tight angle just before the break, and James Jones’ second-half effort was ruled out for offside.

Cedwyn Scott nearly gave County breathing space but his shot was well saved by a sprawling Mark Howard.

