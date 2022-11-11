Offrande Zanzala remains sidelined as Newport take on in-form Stockport

Newport boss Graham Coughlan will still be without Offrande Zanzala for Saturday’s visit of Stockport in Sky Bet League Two.

Zanzala sustained a setback in his return from a hamstring injury earlier this month and the 26-year-old remains sidelined.

Aaron Wildig has missed the last two games with a tight back, but he returned to training this week and could be an option off the bench on Saturday.

Coughlan made three changes to his side for the 3-0 defeat at Leicester in the Carabao Cup and will recall Joe Day in goal.

Stockport manager Dave Challinor has no new injury concerns as his side travel to Rodney Parade.

Callum Camps came back into the side last week and played the full 90 minutes for the first time since a three-game suspension.

The visitors will still be without on-loan Liverpool and Czech Under-21 goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, who is out with an ankle injury.

Stockport come into the game off the back of their biggest win this season, last week’s 4-0 against Swindon, and six clean sheets in a row.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

