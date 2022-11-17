Offrande Zanzala set to miss Newport’s clash with Gillingham

Newport will be without striker Offrande Zanzala for the visit of Gillingham.

The 26-year-old returned from a hamstring injury in the Exiles’ 2-1 win over Southampton Under-21s but has since suffered a setback and is ruled out once again.

Midfielder Aaron Wildig could be included after sitting out the 2-1 defeat to Stockport last week.

Winger Aaron Lewis will be looking to keep his place after scoring his first goal of the season last time out.

Ben Reeves could make his first start since returning from injury for Gillingham.

The 30-year-old midfielder has come off the bench in the last two games and is knocking on the door for a start.

Jake Turner looks set to stay in goal in place of the injured Glenn Morris.

Forward Hakeeb Adelakun could return up front.

