Oh burger: Welsh journalist’s hilarious response as food company tempt him to back England

With the World Cup fast approaching a number of companies are jumping on the bandwagon of supporting their own national team.

But if you’re going to send out a bit of PR puff – make sure you send it to the right nation, and not their opponents.

Avoid the mistake of Byron Burger who sent a Nation.Cymru journalist a press release for a ‘Hattrick Burger’ created, it seems, to help cheer on the England football team.

“With kick off on Monday, will you be needing some fuel to cheer on and celebrate what will hopefully be a hat trick for England, with its first three matches against Iran, USA and Wales!” they exclaimed.

“It’s Coming Home! Cheer on the squad, celebrate the wins and chow down on Byron’s special edition Hattrick Burger during the World Cup!”

Nation.Cymru‘s resident sports editor Dave Owens was unimpressed with the offer, responding: “I’m Welsh. From a Welsh online publication that you’ve sent this to.

“I hope Wales batter England and you go out at the group stages. Cheers.”

How it started >>>>>> How it’s going pic.twitter.com/HqegA5QU1k — David Owens (@asoundreaction) November 18, 2022

There has, so far, been no response from Byron Burger.

One Twitter user, however, expressed their disappointment that the so-called ‘Hattrick Burger’ includes three slices of cheese and not three patties.

Like a lot of England campaigns, the burger seems to have a lot of hype – but where’s the beef?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

