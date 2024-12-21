Old school Scarlets skipper Macleod making up for lost time

Simon Thomas

Scarlets skipper Josh Macleod is a man making up for lost time in a big way.

The luckless flanker has been plagued by injuries over the past few years, including a ruptured Achilles, knee ligament damage, shoulder surgery and hamstring issues.

That’s severely limited his regional appearances – just three last season – and restricted him to only the two Wales caps.

But now he’s finally enjoying a change in fortunes – and grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

Having fully recovered from the serious knee injury he suffered in January, he’s started seven of the Scarlets’ last eight games and has really been making his mark.

All-action

Leading by example as captain, he’s demonstrated the all-action endeavour which has seen him called up by Wales in the past and is now resulting in him being mentioned as a squad contender once again.

He’s scored five tries in his last four outings and was Player of the Match in the Challenge Cup victory over Georgian side Black Lion last Sunday, when he touched down twice and made more tackles (24) than any other player in the competition.

Now he will take his inspirational form into Saturday evening’s big URC west Wales derby against the Ospreys in Swansea.

After everything he has been through, the 28-year-old is understandably happy to be fit and firing.

Graft

“I am good. It has taken a fair amount of graft to stay feeling good, but it is pleasing for myself on a personal note, definitely,” he said.

“Obviously, last year was frustrating. Some may argue I was used to it by then. I haven’t had the best of track records, to be honest, since snapping my Achilles.

“Look, it is what it is. The gods decided I wasn’t to play more than three games last season. Thankfully, they are on my side this year and long may that continue.

“The most frustrating part of being injured was from a captaincy perspective. You want to be out there when the team is struggling because you want to be able to contribute. So that was massively frustrating.”

Fighting

The Monte Carlo-born, but Pembrokeshire-raised Macleod is certainly contributing in a big way now, amid the Scarlets winning four of their last six matches and being in the hunt during every fixture this season.

“In contrast to last year, it is certainly pleasing that we are in games,” he said.

“We are fighting – desperation, desire, hunger from the boys can never be questioned, which is certainly a positive.

“We have worked hard behind the scenes as players, especially defensively. We have put a massive emphasis on it and it seems to be coming through in games. We have been on song defensively all season.

“But there’s still plenty to work on, plenty to look at, especially going into a big derby.”

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel is full of praise for the way his “old school” captain has battled back from successive body blows.

“I am obviously delighted for him because I know he has invested a lot,” said the former Wales scrum-half.

“It’s tough when a player is so committed to playing rugby and then he gets an injury and a long lay-off.

“You see him working so hard to get back and then it happens again, he has another injury.

“So getting him a run of games and this form he has been in now has been great because I know how much it means to him to represent the Scarlets.

“From a leadership perspective, I’ve spoken a number of times about how important he is for us, both on and off the field.

“He’s really growing into that role. He demands high standards of people around him and he also demands high standards of himself. He works bloody hard.

“As a player, it’s his intensity around stuff that’s probably the biggest thing for me. He is an all-in player. That’s probably part of why he picks up a few bumps. He’s all-in with everything he does.

“He’s tough around the breakdown, there’s his tackle work and things like hitting mauls and disrupting mauls, he’s all-in. He’s a great example for players in how he’s wholly committed.

“He’s probably a bit of an old school forward in many ways. He’s got that hard edge about him, which is great.

“I am delighted with the way he is going and delighted for him. It’s great for us as a group to have him on this form and hopefully long may it continue.”

