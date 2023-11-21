Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price to face Silvia Bortot in December

Welsh boxer Lauren Price will face former European champion Silvia Bortot on December 10.

The fight takes place on the undercard of Chris Billam-Smith’s WBO world cruiserweight title bout against Mateusz Masternak in Bournemouth.

Price, who won gold at the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, is unbeaten in her professional career with five wins so far and beat Lolita Muzeya last time out in Manchester in September.

On the same evening, former EBU European super-lightweight champion Bortot (11-3-1, 3 KOs) went the distance with Mikaela Mayer.

Progression

Speaking ahead of the bout in December, Price said she is aiming to finish 2023 on a high.

“I’m looking forward to December 10th and continuing my progression by finishing the year with a good win to take me into 2024,” Price said.

“Bortot is a good opponent, she’s game and tough like them all, but I believe I’m the bigger, stronger and better boxer.

“She boxed Mayer in her last fight and gave her a good 10 rounds so she will be a good step up. There are some great female fights coming up and I believe next year I will be involved in the big fights.”

