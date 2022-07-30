Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Omar Bogle marks debut with goal as Newport come from behind to draw with Sutton

30 Jul 2022 1 minute read
Exiles new boy Omar Bogle. Photo Barrington Coombs PA Images

Debutant Omar Bogle scored the equaliser as Newport came from behind to draw 1-1 away to Sutton on the opening day of the season.

Lebanese striker Omar Bugiel had fired the home side into a welcome 24th-minute lead with a clinical close-range strike.

But Bogle equalised for the visitors with a 38th-minute header from a Mickey Demetriou long throw.

Newport keeper Nick Townsend produced a stunning save to prevent midfielder Robert Milson’s thunderous left-foot free-kick from smashing the back of the net.

Enzio Boldewijin twice shot wide as the home side pushed for an opener before Bugiel pounced to slot in after Will Randall-Hurren’s powerful shot hit the bar and fell perfectly into his path.

Bogle rifled wide with a powerful left-foot effort on the half-hour mark, while Bugiel had a shot blocked.

But a leveller came when Bogle lost his marker and headed into the bottom left corner.

Bogle shot agonisingly wide of the left upright and then forced a smart save by keeper Jack Rose.

Townsend denied Donovan Wilson with a fine block as it finished honours even.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.