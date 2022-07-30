Omar Bogle marks debut with goal as Newport come from behind to draw with Sutton
But Bogle equalised for the visitors with a 38th-minute header from a Mickey Demetriou long throw.
Newport keeper Nick Townsend produced a stunning save to prevent midfielder Robert Milson’s thunderous left-foot free-kick from smashing the back of the net.
Enzio Boldewijin twice shot wide as the home side pushed for an opener before Bugiel pounced to slot in after Will Randall-Hurren’s powerful shot hit the bar and fell perfectly into his path.
Bogle rifled wide with a powerful left-foot effort on the half-hour mark, while Bugiel had a shot blocked.
But a leveller came when Bogle lost his marker and headed into the bottom left corner.
Bogle shot agonisingly wide of the left upright and then forced a smart save by keeper Jack Rose.
Townsend denied Donovan Wilson with a fine block as it finished honours even.
