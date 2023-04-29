Omar Bogle nets late winner as Newport claim points at Gillingham

Omar Bogle’s 15th league goal of the season earned Newport a deserved 2-1 victory at Gillingham.

Bogle struck a 78th-minute winner for the Exiles after Tom Nichols’ 17th-minute penalty had cancelled out Cameron Norman’s opener for the visitors.

County took just nine minutes to open the scoring as Norman met James Waite’s corner at the back post to head past Gills goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

Only a wayward shot from Bogle prevented Newport from doubling their advantage soon after but Gillingham then levelled when Nichols fired home from the spot after he had drawn a foul in the box from County striker Charlie McNeil.

Nick Townsend smartly saved Nichols’ poked effort on the turn approaching the half-hour mark, before midfielder Timothee Dieng also tested the Newport goalkeeper as Gillingham looked to take the lead.

County had a chance to go back in front on the hour but Bogle unselfishly tried to set up team-mate McNeil instead of shooting when through, which allowed Gills defender Conor Masterson to make a crucial interception.

However, the County striker scored a late winner for Graham Coughlan’s side with an emphatic finish from six yards, keeping the Welsh side 14th in League Two, four points and four places above Gillingham.

