Omar Bogle notches brace to rescue a point for Newport against Stevenage

Omar Bogle scored a late penalty equaliser as struggling Newport twice came from behind to claim a 2-2 League Two draw with promotion-chasing Stevenage at Rodney Parade.

Steve Evans’ men were ahead in the third minute when Luke Norris latched onto a sublime Kane Smith through-ball before slotting past Nick Townsend with ease.

But Newport battled back into the game and were deservedly level at the break thanks to Bogle’s 10th goal of the season – his first since October – two minutes before the break.

The striker raced onto Priestley Farquharson’s flick on and fired low past Jokull Andresson.

Evans made four changes at the break and his side responded to regain the lead within five minutes of the restart as Jordan Roberts volleyed the ball home from close range.

But Bogle had the final say after he was felled in the box with six minutes remaining.

The striker picked himself up to send substitute goalkeeper Adam Przybek the wrong way from the penalty spot to complete his brace and earn the Exiles a point.

Graham Coughlan’s men are now seven clear of the bottom two, while Stevenage are three games without a win.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

