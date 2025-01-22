Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Omer Riza charged with misconduct after red card during Cardiff win over Swansea

22 Jan 2025 1 minute read
Cardiff City manager Omer Riza. Credit: Mike Egerton /PA Wire

Cardiff manager Omer Riza has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after being sent off against derby rivals Swansea.

Riza was shown a red card in the final moments of Cardiff’s 3-0 Sky Bet Championship win on Saturday after tangling with Swansea midfielder Goncalo Franco on the touchline and encroaching on to the pitch.

“Misconduct”

An FA spokesperson said: “Cardiff City’s Omer Riza has been charged with misconduct following their EFL Championship match against Swansea City on Saturday, 18 January.

“It’s alleged that the manager acted in an improper and/or confrontational manner around the 92nd minute and after being sent off.”

Riza has until Friday to provide a response to the charge.

