On-loan Joe Westley nets debut winner as Swindon fight back to beat Newport

Joe Westley, the son of former Newport manager Graham, came off the bench to score on his Swindon debut and earn the Robins a valuable 2-1 comeback victory at Rodney Parade.

Ian Holloway’s men climb to 16th in League Two, 11 points clear of the bottom two, while a fifth successive defeat leaves County in 20th.

The hosts took a 12th-minute lead when David Ajiboye burst through an attempted tackle and his fierce effort was too hot for Swindon goalkeeper Jack Bycroft to handle, allowing Kyle Hudlin to bundle in the rebound.

But Swindon were level within three minutes when Harry Smith took advantage of a lucky ricochet and let fly from 25 yards, catching his shot superbly and beating Nick Townsend at his near post.

Townsend got down well to claw away a shot from Nnamdi Ofoborh soon after the break and the visitors were rewarded for an improved second-half showing with the winner 15 minutes from time.

Tunmise Sobowale broke down the right and crossed for 20-year-old striker Westley, who only joined Swindon on loan from Burnley on Thursday, to slot in.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

