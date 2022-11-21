On this momentous day here’s our gift to all Cymru fans

So it’s arrived. After 64 long years. We finally get to see Wales at a World Cup.

It’s hopes fulfilled. Dreams come true.

To celebrate we’ve enlisted the services of ace designer Cymru Retro to put his considerable talents to work to conjure up some brilliant posters for Nation Cymru.

We’re offering these wonderful free images for you to print out, stick on your walls, put in your windows, in fact place anywhere you see fit (keep it clean).

We’ve even got posters you can colour in yourself if you need something to calm the nerves.

There’s iconic shots of Cymru’s most capped player Chris Gunter, Gareth Bale and Jonny Williams having a massive cwtch and Kieffer Moore showing off his sizeable guns.

So show your support for the boys with these superb free images.

Download your Gareth Bale and Jonny Williams poster here… and the colouring version here……

Muscleman Kieffer Moore’s poster is here…. and the colouring version is here…..

And finally the legend that is Chris Gunter here….. and here…..

We hope you enjoy them.

Follow Cymru Retro on Twitter HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

