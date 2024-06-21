One name emerges as early favourite for Wales job

Rob Page was today sacked as Wales boss, and one Welsh bookmaker has wasted no time in drawing up a list of potential replacements.

And there is one name who has emerged as the outright favourite for the role according to Dragonbet.

Osian Roberts guided Italian club Como to a return to Serie A after 21 years and the former assistant manager of Wales under Chris Coleman is the even money favourite so far.

The former Football Association of Wales technical director, Crystal Palace assistant manager and Morocco national team technical director, was on a shortlist of three when Ryan Giggs was appointed Wales boss in 2018.

Also on the shortlist was the former Wales striker Craig Bellamy, who is rated 3/1 by Dragonbet to succeed Rob Page.

Currently interim manager at Burnley where he was assistant manager to Vincent Kompany, it’s believed Bellamy came within a whisker of being appointed boss of his country in 2018, but lost out to Giggs by one vote.

Both Roberts and Bellamy have of course accrued huge experience since Giggs was appointed and both are the outright favourites of the Welsh bookmaker.

The others in contention according to the bookmaker include Euro 2016 boss Chris Coleman, former Luton and current Charlton boss Nathan Jones and former Cardiff City coach and Newport manager James Rowberry, all of whom are ranked 16/1.

Wales manager betting odds

Osian Roberts – 1/1

Craig Bellamy 3/1

Chris Coleman 16/1

James Rowberry – 16/1

Mark Sampson 16/1

Nathan Jones 16/1

Carl Robinson 20/1

Mark Hughes 25/1

Rob Edwards 25/1

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer 33/1

Ryan Giggs 33/1

Tony Pulis 33/1

Roy Keane 50/1

