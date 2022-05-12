One Wales match on ITV and two on the BBC if they qualify for World Cup

Should they qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, Wales’ first match will be on ITV and their second and third – including the game against England – on the BBC.

Their first match on Monday November 21 against the USA would be on ITV at 7pm. They would then play Iran at 10am on Friday November 25, and England on Tuesday November 29 at 7pm – both on the BBC.

There are no details yet about whether the games will also be broadcast in Welsh, which will likely have to wait until after the final World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine on Sunday, June 5.

The World Cup kicks off with four matches on November 21. ITV will screen the first game, Senegal’s game against Holland at 10am.

Philip Bernie, the BBC’s head of TV Sport, said: “We are very excited about our selection of matches. We have two England group games – their opening group game with Iran and then the enticing match up against either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine – as well as the heavyweight clash between Spain and Germany, big games involving Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, France and Belgium, and the first pick of the semi-finals.

“With extensive 24/7 coverage across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, radio, online and social media, the World Cup promises to be a huge event to wrap up a major sporting year on the BBC.”

Niall Sloane, ITV’s director of sport, added: “The World Cup is now in focus and we’re delighted to be able to bring viewers coverage of what promises to be some of the standout games of the tournament across ITV channels and our new free streaming service ITVX, which launches this autumn.”

