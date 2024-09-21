Onisi Ratave’s late try denies Scarlets victory in Treviso

Scarlets were denied an opening-day win in the United Rugby Championship by Benetton wing Onisi Ratave’s late try in a 20-20 draw in Treviso.

Ratave went over in the corner with two minutes remaining and Benetton fly-half Jacob Umaga then missed the chance to win Benetton the game by pulling his conversion attempt wide.

Benetton forged into a 12-0 lead after Ratave’s first try of the match and Rhyno Smyth’s converted touchdown before Scarlets hit back through centre Macs Page’s superb score.

After Ioan Lloyd added the conversion, Scarlets trailed 12-7 at the break and Umaga’s penalty extended Benetton’s lead to 15-7 early in the second half.

Scarlets responded through flanker Jared Taylor, who powered over for a converted try, and two Lloyd penalties, which put the visitors 20-15 ahead with seven minutes left.

But Benetton mounted a late onslaught and after creating an overlap out wide, Ratave’s second try in the closing stages denied the Welsh region victory.

