Osian Roberts and Malcolm Allen complete S4C’s World Cup line-up

S4C has completed its line-up for the FIFA World Cup, with Osian Roberts and Malcolm Allen confirmed as part of the team.

Roberts, former Wales assistant manager and current assistant to Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace, and Allen, the former 14-cap Wales striker, will be part of the broadcaster’s analysis team during the tournament.

Osian and Malcolm will join fellow pundit Owain Tudur Jones, host Dylan Ebenezer, pitchside reporter Sioned Dafydd and commentators Nic Parry and Gwennan Harries.

S4C will show live coverage of every Wales game during the FIFA World Cup, starting with USA v Wales from 6pm on Monday 21 November.

Osian Roberts, who was in the dugout at the momentous Euro 2016 campaign, said: “This Wales team has achieved something truly special by reaching the finals of a FIFA World Cup and Rob Page deserves enormous credit for that.

“But the players will be desperate to show the world what they are capable of, and what representing their country means to them. I’m looking forward to being in Qatar as part of the S4C World Cup team.”

Malcolm Allen added: “After coming so close to qualifying for the World Cup as a player, I am so glad to be there in 2022, at the greatest show on earth. This is the stage that everybody wants to be a part of and I look forward to being part of the team that’s putting S4C and the Welsh language on the map.

“I have total faith in Rob Page and the Wales team and I hope we will be following them all the way to the final. As a proud Welshman, it’s so exciting to be a small part of this huge historical occasion for our country.”

Wal Goch

Malcolm Allen’s views on the team will also be heard on Wal Goch: Cwpan y Byd 2022, Heno and on the Sgorio social media platforms during the World Cup.

S4C will turn the channel red in the run-up to the tournament with a feast of programmes showcasing the nation’s footballing history and culture: From a look back on the historic 1958 World Cup campaign in Bois 58, to the retelling of the story behind Dafydd Iwan’s seminal anthem Yma o Hyd, both on Sunday 13 November

Cymru: Pob Cam i Qatar (Wales: Every Step to Qatar), on Friday 11 November, will recall every step of the recent campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, while in Tîm tu ôl i’r Tîm (Team behind the Team), on Sunday 20 November, we’ll be granted exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the FAW team that enables Rob Page and the Wales squad to perform on the pitch.

Yws Gwynedd and Mari Lovgreen will combine football, music, famous guests and plenty of laughs every Friday night during the World Cup on Wal Goch: Cwpan y Byd 2022, while Newyddion S4C news team will be live from Qatar with special reports throughout the tournament.

On the eve of the huge game between the USA and Wales, S4C will hold a celebration of the Welsh language and culture in a special concert in New York, Cyngerdd Cymru i’r Byd (Wales to the World Concert), on Sunday 20 November. Held at Sony Hall, Time Square, the concert will feature of well-known Welsh talent, including Ioan Gruffudd, Bryn Terfel and many others.

For those wanting to binge in the build-up to our first World Cup for 64 years, all of this original Cymru content will be available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

In addition, the @S4Cchwaraeon social media channels will provide daily content and updates from Qatar during the FIFA World Cup on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as online preview shows prior to each Wales game.

2022 FIFA World Cup on S4C – Live matches

Monday 21 November – USA v Wales – 6.00pm

Friday 25 November – Wales v Iran – 9.15am

Tuesday 29 November – Wales v England – 6.00pm

