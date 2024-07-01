Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Osian Roberts rules himself out of the Wales job

01 Jul 2024 1 minute read
Osian Roberts (Credit: PA)

Osian Roberts, many people’s favourite to become the new Wales manager has ruled himself out of the running for the position.

The former assistant to Chris Coleman as part of the Wales coaching staff said he was committed to his current club Como 1907.

He posted a statement on X this evening which read…

Gareth
Gareth
2 hours ago

Shame, as I am sure his knowledge would have been an asset to the national team.

Dai Rob
Dai Rob
1 hour ago

Foregone conclusion, as he said a fews ago he wasnt interested in it.

Not many will be interested in it.

The grass isnt always greener……

