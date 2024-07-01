Sport
Osian Roberts rules himself out of the Wales job
Osian Roberts, many people’s favourite to become the new Wales manager has ruled himself out of the running for the position.
The former assistant to Chris Coleman as part of the Wales coaching staff said he was committed to his current club Como 1907.
He posted a statement on X this evening which read…
— Osian Roberts (@Osian_Roberts) July 1, 2024
Shame, as I am sure his knowledge would have been an asset to the national team.
Foregone conclusion, as he said a fews ago he wasnt interested in it.
Not many will be interested in it.
The grass isnt always greener……