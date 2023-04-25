Ospreys announce new deal for Wales fly-half Owen Williams

The Ospreys have announced a new deal for their Wales international fly-half Owen Williams.

Former Worcester player Williams joined the Ospreys halfway through this season after the Warriors went into administration, playing key roles in Heineken Champions Cup victories over Montpellier and Leicester.

He also increased his Wales caps tally to seven and looks set to challenge strongly for a World Cup squad place later this year.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: “I am delighted that Owen has decided to re-sign with us. He is an incredibly talented player who brings invaluable experience to our squad.

“Owen has been a key part of our team this season. His ability to manage games and dictate the pace of play has been instrumental for the team.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

