Ospreys battle to secure Stormers draw in Swansea downpour

Stephen Myler held his nerve to kick a difficult conversion and give the hosts a deserved share of the points – their second draw of the season following their 23-23 result against the Scarlets on the opening weekend.

Myler also succeeded with three penalties, with Marnie Libbok kicking three penalties and a conversion of Paul de Wet’s try for Stormers.

The Stormers – the United Rugby Championship title-holders – dominated the opening period and took the lead with a penalty from Libbok, but that was the only score of a featureless first quarter.

During that period the Ospreys barely ventured into the opposition half, but the miserable conditions prevented their opponents from capitalising, despite a few powerful bursts from centre Dan du Plessis.

It was therefore left to Libbok to extend their advantage with a superbly struck penalty from inside his own half.

However, the Ospreys seemed to have the edge in the scrum, winning a couple of penalties, with Myler kicking one of them to put the Welsh region on the scoreboard.

That score buoyed the hosts to produce the best move of the half. Skilful handling sent George North away down the right flank before good ball retention created a try-scoring opportunity, but Keelan Giles could not gather a poor pass from Jac Morgan with the line beckoning.

As a result the Stormers led 6-3 at the interval, but the home side controlled the early stages of the second half and drew level with a second penalty from Myler.

The game badly needed a spark and it came from an excellent move from the South Africans which resulted in the first try.

On half-way, an inside pass from Libbok sent Leolin Zas through a huge gap in the home defence before the wing sent De Wet racing over. Libbok converted to give his side a 13-6 lead going into the final quarter.

The Ospreys won another scrum penalty, which Myler kicked, but Libbok soon nullified this with his third success.

The game looked up for the hosts, but they conjured up a late rally, with replacement Baldwin finishing off a driving lineout to reward a period of pressure.