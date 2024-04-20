Ospreys demonstrate play-off credentials with win over Stormers

The Ospreys stunned the Stormers in Cape Town to underline their United Rugby Championship play-off credentials by recording a 27-21 victory.

And they did it in bonus-point fashion, with wing Luke Morgan scoring two tries, while hooker Sam Parry and flanker Harri Deaves also touched down.

Jack Walsh kicked two conversions and a penalty, keeping the Ospreys firmly in play-off contention after comfortably the most impressive performance by a Welsh region this season.

Centre Dan du Plessis and number eight Evan Roos crossed for the Stormers, with Manie Libbok converting both tries, and there was also a late penalty try, yet the Stormers could have few complaints after being dominated in key departments.

Rocked

The Ospreys rocked their opponents by taking a ninth-minute lead when Dan Edwards kicked cleverly into space behind Stormers’ defence and Morgan finished impressively.

Edwards’ conversion attempt drifted narrowly wide but the visitors’ impressive opening was quickly overtaken by a stunning Stormers try that was started and finished by Du Plessis, with telling contributions from Wandisile Simelane and Nama Xaba.

Libbok converted, but the Ospreys continued to relish the challenge ahead of them and went back in front after 26 minutes when Parry went over from close range following sustained pressure.

It was an impressive response by Toby Booth’s team, and they scored a third try on the stroke of half-time.

Libbok’s cross-field kick was caught by Walsh, who burst clear of Stormers defenders before sending Morgan over for his second try and then converting for a 17-7 interval lead.

The Stormers needed to find a quick response, and it arrived just five minutes into the second half as they conjured a score from deep inside their own 22.

Full-back Warrick Gelant started the move, then Simelane and Libbok combined to devastating effect in midfield and Roos finished majestically, with Libbok’s conversion making it a three-point game.

Once again, though, the Ospreys moved up a gear just when it looked as if their opponents might take charge.

Another spell of territory and possession deep inside Stormers’ territory reaped its reward through a try for Deaves that Walsh converted, and Ospreys led 24-14 with just 15 minutes left.

The Stormers inevitably threw everything at their opponents during the final moments but they could find no way through, with the 80th-minute penalty try providing nothing more than a losing bonus-point consolation, and Ospreys closed things out amid jubilant scenes in their camp.

