Ospreys downed by Munster who return to winning ways with victory

Munster returned to winning ways at a rain-lashed Virgin Media Park by beating Ospreys 23-0 in a repeat of last season’s BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-finals.

Shay McCarthy matched Dougie Fife’s fastest try in URC history after just 10 seconds as Munster built an 18-0 half-time lead.

Tom Farrell and Calvin Nash also claimed first-half tries, but Munster did have some setbacks with Oli Jager and Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony both picking up injuries.

Graham Rowntree’s side sealed their bonus point through Jack O’Donoghue in the 64th minute before thoughts turned to next week’s Croke Park clash with Leinster.

Heavily criticised for their humbling defeat to Zebre, Munster got off to a flying start with the elements behind them.

Owen Watkin fumbled Jack Crowley’s kick-off and academy wing McCarthy swooped in to score from close range.

Edinburgh’s Fife also touched down after 10 seconds, from a charge-down, in 2018 against Connacht.

Phil Cokanasiga was pinged at a ruck in the ninth minute, allowing Crowley to make it 8-0.

Billy Scannell fed centre Farrell at the back of a line-out drive to push the hosts into a 13-0 lead.

A third followed late on when Craig Casey flung a pin-point pass out wide for Nash to get over ahead of Max Nagy.

Although the wind-backed Ospreys improved on the restart, O’Donoghue disrupted their line-out at a key stage.

A Dan Edwards kick had Munster back on their own line and James Ratti was unfortunate to knock on after Crowley’s clearance was blocked.

Once back in the opposition 22, McCarthy and O’Donoghue’s neat interchange delivered the bonus-point score.

Ospreys searched for a late response, but even with Munster prop Stephen Archer in the sin bin, Sam Parry was held up right on the line.

