Ospreys duo set to miss the rest of the season after surgery

Wales and Ospreys forwards Jac Morgan and Scott Baldwin are set to miss the rest of this season after suffering injuries while on Six Nations duty.

Hooker Baldwin has undergone surgery on a pectoral muscle problem, while flanker Morgan faces an ankle operation this week.

Baldwin was hurt after going on as a replacement during Wales’ victory over Italy in Rome 10 days ago.

Morgan, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury in training ahead of Wales’ final Six Nations game against France.

In a statement, their regional team Ospreys said: “It is likely that both players will miss the remainder of the Ospreys’ season.”

The Ospreys have three scheduled United Rugby Championship games left this term, plus a Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 appointment away to Saracens on April 2.

