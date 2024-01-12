Ospreys secure spot in last 16 of European Challenge Cup with Perpignan win

Full-back Iestyn Hopkins’ two tries helped Ospreys to a 25-3 win over Perpignan to book a place in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup.

Newcastle Falcons’ 57-18 defeat at home to Benetton not only saw them exit the competition but ensured Ospreys’ progress.

Wing Keelan Giles also scored for Ospreys with fly-half Dan Edwards kicking 10 points for the Welsh club, who lost Wales hooker Dewi Lake to injury just five minutes in.

Newcastle’s Argentina prop Eduardo Bello crossed for the hosts in the first half as the Falcons, looking to end a 13-match losing streak in all competitions, took an early 10-0 lead against Benetton.

However, the Italian side hit back to establish a 22-13 advantage at half-time thanks to tries from Tomas Albornoz, Onisi Ratave and Tommaso Menoncello.

Murray McCallum added another score for Newcastle after the break but Benetton, who move top of Pool 2, ran in further tries from Ratave, Ignacio Mendy, Menoncello, Alessandro Izekor and Jacob Umaga to secure a convincing win.

