Ospreys suffer another defeat after falling short at Zebre
Ospreys slipped to their fifth defeat in seven United Rugby Championship matches after a late attempt at a comeback fell short against Zebre in Parma.
The Italian hosts were 12-10 up at half-time and added a converted try and a penalty to stretch their advantage to 12 points with seven minutes remaining.
Lewis Lloyd then dived over for a debut try and Owen Williams converted to reduce the gap to five, but the Welsh side could not find another score in the closing stages as the contest finished 22-17.
Ospreys had been behind since the sixth minute when Simone Gesi crossed but Dan Kasende levelled things up with his first Ospreys try when he took a catch out wide to touch down.
Gesi added his second try before Williams’ penalty kept them within two at the break.
Jacopa Trulla began the second half with a try for Zebre and when Giacomo Da Re kicked a 57th-minute penalty, it stretched their lead just far enough to ultimately be out of the visitors’ reach despite Lloyd’s late intervention.
