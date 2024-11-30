Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Ospreys suffer another defeat after falling short at Zebre

30 Nov 2024 2 minute read
Liberty Stadium rugby.jpg by Chris Jobling from Swansea, UK, Wales is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

Ospreys slipped to their fifth defeat in seven United Rugby Championship matches after a late attempt at a comeback fell short against Zebre in Parma.

The Italian hosts were 12-10 up at half-time and added a converted try and a penalty to stretch their advantage to 12 points with seven minutes remaining.

Lewis Lloyd then dived over for a debut try and Owen Williams converted to reduce the gap to five, but the Welsh side could not find another score in the closing stages as the contest finished 22-17.

Ospreys had been behind since the sixth minute when Simone Gesi crossed but Dan Kasende levelled things up with his first Ospreys try when he took a catch out wide to touch down.

Gesi added his second try before Williams’ penalty kept them within two at the break.

Jacopa Trulla began the second half with a try for Zebre and when Giacomo Da Re kicked a 57th-minute penalty, it stretched their lead just far enough to ultimately be out of the visitors’ reach despite Lloyd’s late intervention.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.