Ospreys tipped as team most likely to cause upset in URC quarter-finals

Simon Thomas

The Ospreys have been tipped as the team most likely to cause an upset in the URC quarter-finals this weekend.

Toby Booth’s team defied the odds by making the play-offs and now they will be looking to do the same again when they take on table-topping champions Munster at Limerick’s Thomond Park on Friday night.

Scrum

Former Ireland star Stephen Ferris, who will be commentating on the match for Premier Sports, said: “If there’s going to be an upset this weekend it would be there because of how good the Ospreys scrum can be.

“Their set-piece is generally pretty sound. They have been class up front. I don’t think they have been pushed around by any team and that will be a real positive for them moving into this game.

“I wasn’t that impressed by Munster last weekend. Ulster really did take it to them.

“If the Ospreys can get stuck into the Munster set-piece, that for me could be the only surprise this weekend.

“It would be class, eighth beating first away from home. That would be brilliant for the competition.”

Former Scotland captain John Barclay will also be part of the Premier Sports punditry panel for the opening URC quarter-final.

Massive

Giving his thoughts on the Ospreys’ achievement in forcing their way into the play-offs, the former Scarlets flanker said: “I think it’s massive.

“We kind of resigned ourselves to the fact that they wouldn’t make the play-offs and now they have.

“There’s quite a lot of negativity around Welsh rugby at times. You need a beacon of hope and I think the Ospreys have provided that.

“They have been in and around most games they have played this year, whereas you couldn’t say the same for the other Welsh teams.

“They have been competitive, they are playing a good brand of rugby.

“They’ve got a great scrum, they have got a great set-piece, they don’t get bullied up front by the bigger teams.

“I think they have been fantastic. I am really looking forward to seeing how they go in Munster because they have got nothing to lose.

“Maybe the season isn’t done for them yet.”

However, he concludes: “I think it will be close enough, but I think Munster will have too much in the tank. I expect them to win.”

