Ospreys to move home ground to St Helen’s from 2025-26 season

Ospreys have announced they will move home grounds to St Helen’s in Swansea from the 2025-26 season.

They currently play at Swansea.com Stadium, home of Championship football club Swansea, and will continue to be based there next season.

Ospreys say a multi-million pound investment at St Helen’s Sports Ground will include installation of a new 4G pitch, new stands and a clubhouse refurbishment.

“Moving to a ground we can call our own home will be transformational for everyone involved with the club, including players, staff, supporters and sponsors,” Ospreys chief executive Lance Bradley said.

“Our investment demonstrates our confidence not only in the plans we have both on and off the pitch, but also our confidence in the future of Welsh rugby and the plans being developed by the Welsh Rugby Union.”

Swansea Rugby Club and Swansea University will continue to play at St Helen’s, with Ospreys planning to host an increased number of community games.

