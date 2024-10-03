Ospreys will be smelling blood in Cork, says Cave

Former Ireland international Darren Cave says the Ospreys will be smelling blood as they prepare to take on a Munster Rugby team who produced their “poorest performance” under Graham Rowntree in losing to Zebre Parma.

Rowntree’s side went down to a shock 42-33 defeat out in Italy last weekend, conceding six tries, while the Ospreys recorded a 37-24 bonus point victory over the DHL Stormers in Bridgend.

Now the two teams will lock horns at Virgin Media Park in Cork on Friday night.

Former Ulster Rugby centre Cave reflected on Munster’s headline-grabbing loss to Zebre during a BKT URC round table.

“I was working on television for the game and I was on with Donncha O’Callaghan who is obviously one of Munster’s greatest legends and he was very scathing about them,” he said.

“It was a dreadful day out. It was certainly the poorest performance Munster have had in the Graham Rowntree era.

“From an Ospreys point of view, they will definitely smell blood, particularly on the back of a good win against the Stormers where they racked up a few tries.

“The Munster defence in the first two weeks of the season has been average at best.

“The Ospreys will see they are playing against a team that is conceding an average of 37 points a game so far. Munster also conceded 33 points at home to Gloucester in pre-season.

“So the Ospreys will be viewing this as a team that’s not defending well. They will feel if they can get Munster under pressure early, will the pressure of the past week tell because the team meetings will have been phenomenally hard stuff to watch and listen to.

“This game in Cork this weekend has now become a lot bigger because Munster have an opportunity to either delete everything or compound it.

“If they get a really strong performance and result this weekend, then what happened in Parma is quickly forgotten because you can’t dwell on it.

“They will take to heart having past players and fans challenge their energy and effort, so I would expect there to be a phenomenal reaction from Munster. It makes for a cracking game.”

Cave was joined on the round table by former Springboks winger Breyton Paulse who also gave his thoughts on Zebre’s famous bonus point victory.

“That is the unpredictability of the BKT URC,” he said.

“I think it has grown a lot in the last few years in terms of the unpredictability. That is a real positive for the tournament.

“If No 1 plays against No 16, then No 16 can beat No 1 on any given day.

“The last two weekends have been really enterprising. It’s been really good from a brand point of view and I’m looking forward to seeing what the next couple of rounds will offer.”

Buoyant Zebre now play hosts to the Stormers who are looking for their first win of the campaign following their defeat at the Brewery Field.

“The Stormers won’t be happy with their start,” said Paulse.

“They were leading 13-3 at one point against the Ospreys, they had the momentum with them, but unfortunately they let it slip.

“We all know how good they can be when they are on song, but if you are in a commanding position you need to make sure you convert that pressure.

“This weekend, they are playing a team whose confidence is really high, with Zebre having just beaten Munster.”

Looking further ahead, both former stars are backing Leinster Rugby to end their three-year trophy drought and win the URC title.

Cave commented: “I would always back Leinster. If you had to put your mortgage on it, I think they are the most likely team.”

Paulse added: “If you look at the budgets, their quality players, the recruitment they have done, their crazy, unbelievable depth – and the South African influence of Jacques Nienaber – you probably would go with Leinster.

“But I think the beautiful thing about this competition is that for the last couple of years, a lot of people thought they would easily win it, but the unpredictability when it comes to play-offs means it’s anybody’s game. Munster and the Bulls have shown it against them.

“But I think Leinster have learned a lot of lessons out of the last two years. They have always sent a B/C team to South Africa. I don’t think they will do it again because it came back to bite them badly towards the end of the season.”

