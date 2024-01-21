Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Ospreys wrap up Challenge Cup group stage with win

21 Jan 2024 1 minute read
Liberty Stadium rugby.jpg by Chris Jobling from Swansea, UK, Wales is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

The Ospreys produced a stirring late comeback to beat the Lions 38-28 and wrap up their Challenge Cup group stage campaign in style in South Africa.

The visitors trailed 28-17 but stormed back with late tries from Keelan Giles, Cameron Jones and Morgan Morse wrapping up a highly impressive win.

Both sides had already qualified for the next stage of the competition and Ospreys were without a number of injured players including prop Gareth Thomas.

Owen Watkin and George North – who exited with a shoulder problem – scored early tries but Ospreys had to bide their time to get the better of the hosts, who had three players sin-binned.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.