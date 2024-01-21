Ospreys wrap up Challenge Cup group stage with win

The Ospreys produced a stirring late comeback to beat the Lions 38-28 and wrap up their Challenge Cup group stage campaign in style in South Africa.

The visitors trailed 28-17 but stormed back with late tries from Keelan Giles, Cameron Jones and Morgan Morse wrapping up a highly impressive win.

Both sides had already qualified for the next stage of the competition and Ospreys were without a number of injured players including prop Gareth Thomas.

Owen Watkin and George North – who exited with a shoulder problem – scored early tries but Ospreys had to bide their time to get the better of the hosts, who had three players sin-binned.

