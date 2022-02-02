Outgunned: Arsenal outspent by Wrexham AFC in January transfer window

Premier League giants Arsenal has been outspent by Wrexham AFC in the January transfer window.

The Gunners were outgunned in the transfer market by the Welsh non-league side after it failed to land a number key targets.

Wrexham is flush with cash because of the financial backing of superstar co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who have pumped £2m into the club.

This financial firepower has enabled it to splash a club record fee of £300k on striker Ollie Palmer from AFC Wimbledon as it bids to get promoted back to the Football League.

The club has also brought in left-back Callum McFadzean, who links up with his former manager Phil Parkinson after leaving Crewe Alexandra.

This contrasts with the fortunes of Arsenal in the transfer window, which saw Mikel Arteta’s side snubbed by Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic as he decided to join Juventus instead.

Potential deals for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and Espanyol’s Raul De Tomas also fell through last month.

The London club also lost 14 players during the transfer window, who include captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after ge finalised a move to Barcelona on Monday night.

Other players to leave include many first-team stars such as Sead Kolasinac, Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The exodus leaves Arteta with a first-team squad of just 19 players to get through the remainder of the campaign as it bids for a top four spot in the Premiership.

