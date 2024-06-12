Overwhelming majority say Rob Page should step down as Wales boss

After a draw with 203rd ranked Gibraltar and a 4-0 defeat away to Slovakia in recent days, Wales boss Rob Page has been inundated with calls for his resignation

The beleaguered boss is under enormous pressure as he faces crunch talks about his future with bosses at the Football Association of Wales.

And the results of a Nation Cymru poll conducted over the last three days won’t make for easy reading for the head coach who was awarded a four year contract ahead of the World Cup In Qatar in 2022.

A total of 1,316 votes were recorded in our poll with the following result:

Should Rob Page step down as Wales boss?

Yes – 79% (1,044)

No – 21% (272)

Wales fans took their anger out on the Wales manager after the heavy defeat against Slovakia in Trnava.

Chants of ‘In transition’ could be heard as Page and his players went to applaud the Welsh supporters after the game at the Anton Malatinský Stadium.

Page was appointed permanent manager after the World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine in June 2022, but Wales have since won only five times in 22 games.

The pressure has cranked up on Page since Wales missed out on this summer’s European Championship, and two June friendlies have proved nothing short of a disaster for him.

With reports in the last 24 hours linking the likes of Steve Cooper, Craig Bellamy and Osian Roberts to the Wales job it appears the Rob Page’s time as manager is soon to be at an end.

