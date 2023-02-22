Owning Wrexham is taking its toll on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Being a football fan is not always easy, but spare a thought for the owners of Wrexham.

When Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bought the club two years ago they made a sizeable financial investment, but at the time they possibly didn’t realise just what a huge emotional investment they were also undertaking.

While the TV series ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ has become a huge global hit, the football team, its fans and Rob and Ryan themselves have been on what can only be described as a rollercoaster ride of extreme highs and lows.

Now immersed in a nerve-shredding tussle with arch rivals Notts County at the top of the National League, owning the Dragons is evidently taking its toll on the Hollywood boys – if a post on Twitter by Rob McElhenney is any measure that is.

Posting a *’shocking photo’ of the pair as they look now you can only surmise that some extreme ageing has taken place in the intervening 24 months.

In the post on Twitter, the Always Sunny In Philadelphia star wrote: ‘First half of the season was great! Really fwd to the end! Football is so fun!’

(* Yes, we know Rob has used one of those ageing apps, we’re not that stupid)

First half of the season was great! Really fwd to the end! Football is so fun! pic.twitter.com/JY0MoP4Mvl — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 22, 2023

