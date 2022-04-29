Paterson faces late check for Swans trip to promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest

Swansea manager Russell Martin will be without defender Ben Cabango for Saturday’s game at promotion chasing Nottingham Forest.

The club confirmed yesterday that Cabango is out for the rest of the season with an ankle ligament injury, which will also rule him out of all of Wales’ summer fixtures, including the World Cup play-off final clash in Cardiff against either Scotland or Ukraine.

Olivier Ntcham could make his return to the side for the Forest clash.

Winger Jamie Paterson could also return but his fitness will be assessed beforehand.

Swansea have drawn their last four games and travel to the City Ground to take on a Forest team that has won four of their last five games.

The hosts are currently third in the table, three points behind second placed Bournemouth with three games remaining – including a visit to Bournemouth.

Forest striker Lewis Grabban could miss Saturday’s game after sitting out the midweek win against Fulham after picking up a hamstring injury against Peterborough last weekend.

Philip Zinckernagel and Jack Colback will also be checked after picking up knocks in the Cottagers clash.

Forward Keinan Davis is still sidelined with a hamstring problem.

