Paul Mullin hat-trick fires Wrexham into round three

National League leaders Wrexham booked themselves a place in the FA Cup third round with a 4-1 thrashing of Farnborough.

An impressive crowd of 9,118 were at the Racecourse Ground to see the Dragons progress to the third round for the first time since 2015 thanks to a hat-trick from Paul Mullin and an Elliott Lee screamer.

A competitive first half saw the home side have the better of the chances with Ben Tozer, Jordan Davies and Sam Dalby all coming close while Oliver Pendlebury and Jonathon Page both had good opportunities for the visitors.

But just after the break it was Wrexham who opened the scoring as Mullin poked the ball home from a near-post flick from a corner in the 49th minute – his 50th goal for the club.

Just 12 minutes later Farnborough drew level with a stunning Pendlebury free-kick from the edge of the box that Wrexham keeper Mark Howard could not keep out.

Any hopes Farnborough had of earning a replay were shattered when Lee fired home from 25 yards and Mullin scored his sixth and seventh goals in five games to extend Wrexham’s 100 percent home record and send Phil Parkinson’s side through.

