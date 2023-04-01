Paul Mullin hattrick helps Wrexham to 5-1 win against Oldham

Wrexham cruised back to the top of the National League with a 5-1 victory at The Racecourse over Oldham Athletic.

A Paul Mullin hattrick, his fourth of the season, helped his side go three points clear of Notts County at the top of the table, with a game in hand.

The win also saw the Reds set a new club-record points total as they moved into three figures for the campaign with six games remaining.

The hosts controlled the first half, building a 2-0 lead through Eughan O’Connell and leading scorer Mullin only to concede a goal in stoppage time as the Latics netted against the run of play.

Elliot Lee made it 3-1 five minutes into the second half to settle any nerves and the chances kept coming as Mullin scored twice to complete his hat-trick and move onto 43 goals for the season.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

